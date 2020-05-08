FM20 Project, The Coaches: Goal of the Month

The Football Manager Project is back. A new manager, a new team and a new challenge. Editor of The Set Pieces, Chris Evans, has entered a fantasy draft competition with six real-life coaches and managers.

But can Tromsgodset Pieces upset the odds and bring the inaugural TSP Conference home?

We’re four game weeks into our newest FM20 Project and while our editor isn’t enjoying the best of times going up against six qualified coaches, the competition has seen some blinding goals.

We’ve scoured the highlights and come up with our four favourite strikes to create a shortlist for our first Goal of the Month competition.

We’re gathering the votes over on on our Twitter page but, in the meantime, check out the goals and mull over what you think is the competition’s best goal so far.

Goal 1. Nabil Fekir (AJCFC v Stoneham AFC)

Goal 2. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Killie FC v AJCFC)

Goal 3. Blaise Matuidi (Athletico Ashton v Killie FC)

Goal 4. Neymar (BC v AJCFC)

After your vote is cast, then you may as well pick up on the latest goings on in our FM20 Project: The Coaches before the next new episode comes out on Monday.