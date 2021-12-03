Football Quiz: Can you name this season’s oldest Premier League players?

Age, it comes to us all. And for most football fans, we have a habit of using the age of the stars we see running around on the pitch as a yardstick for our own seniority.

At first, it’s simply the realisation that if you were ever going to suddenly get plucked from the quagmire of your local town’s excuse for a football pitch and plopped into the starting XI of your favourite Premier League side, it probably had to have happened by now. Then comes the breakthrough of the superstar a few years younger than you; followed by the time you’d start to be considered a veteran.

After that, it pretty much gets progressively worse (and greyer) from there. For a certain generation, the sight of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney in the dugout is enough to start looking at your hips and wincing.

As time goes by, so do the generations of players. And there’s another batch of stars starting to edge further and further away from 30. So we wanted to check out who the oldest 35 players competing in the 2021/22 Premier League were in the faint hope there might still be time for us to make it (spoiler alert: it is).

But can you name them all? There are eight minutes on the clock and 35 golden oldies to name. Let us know how quickly can you name them all by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces