Football quiz: Can you name the last 30 Englishmen to manage in the Premier League?

It feels as though English managers have never been less in-vogue. And with Newcastle’s search for a new boss looking as though they’re going to make the rare swap (at least for a Premier League club) from one Englishmen to another with imminent appointment of Eddie Howe, maybe that’s changing. Or if you look on social media, maybe not.

As fans online clamour for a continental name to set their juices flowing, we looked back at the last 30 Englishmen who got the nod to work in the Premier League with some level of security.

It’s important to point out there that we’ve included interim bosses too, but not caretakers (that would really put the cat among the pigeons). There could be some nuance here and does mean some coaches who led the team for a few matches aren’t there – sorry, David Unsworth. Got a problem? Take it up with the clubs.

