Euros quiz: Can you name England’s Euro 96 squad?

It’s already started. Listen closely as you wander the streets and there’s more than a murmur of people singing, chanting and generally just making noises about football coming home.

But while any pre-tournament hype builds that tricks us into believing glory might be on the cards for Gareth Southgate’s young hopefuls in Euro 2020 this summer, Baddiel and Skinner’s ditty with the Lightning Seeds always rushes anybody aged 30 and over back to a time when it really almost happened.

If it wasn’t for the aforementioned Southgate’s penalty miss, it could have been all songs in the street. It was nearly complete, it was nearly so sweet. Ahem.

Anyway, despite the disappointment, Euro 96 continues to live long in the memory. But can you name all 22 players who were named in Terry Venables’ squad for the tournament?

