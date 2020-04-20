FM20 Project, The Coaches: Highlights GW2

The Football Manager Project is back. A new manager, a new team and a new challenge. Editor of The Set Pieces, Chris Evans, has entered a fantasy draft competition with six real-life coaches and managers.

But can Tromsgodset Pieces upset the odds and bring the inaugural TSP Conference home?

Episode 1; Episode 2; Episode 3; Episode 4; The Squads

After a first gameweek packed with goals and late drama, the second welcomes Stoneham AFC into the mix with their first game of the competition. If you haven’t read the previous episodes yet, go and check them out before spoiling the story.

But if you have, then check out our latest collection of highlights for your viewing pleasure.

Tromsgodset Pieces v Athletic Ashton

AJCFC v Stoneham AFC

KillieFC v BC

Don’t forget to get stuck into every episode of the FM20 Project on The Set Pieces to keep up to speed with the latest twists and turns.