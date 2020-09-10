FM20 Project, You Call The Shots – Episode 4

Welcome to The Set Pieces’ most ambitious Football Manager Project yet. You Call The Shots is the first time we attempt to unite the FM20 community to show just how good they are at the game. The premise is simple: we click the buttons, but it’s your votes that will decide how well we do. So, can we show we’re FM til we die by leading Sunderland back to the Championship?

Episode 1; Episode 2; Episode 3

Most people’s favourite part of playing Football Manager is signing players, right? Ok, that and winning lots of trophies, but that doesn’t happen as often.

So our last episode was a great time to get your signing on, as we asked you to help us choose who our top transfer targets should be. The key areas you’d identified for us to strengthen was up front and in central midfield so we provided a shortlist of attainable targets to get things moving.

The result of the first vote was a landslide. The biggest margin one of our three-way polls had so far, with Nicklas Bendtner winning the race to become our new striker. While Jordan Rhodes did have his fans, he would have wiped out almost all of our budget in one fell swoop and, well, who doesn’t love Lord Bendtner?

Our second vote was a lot more closely contested, with former Crystal Palace man Mile Jedinak pipping Ibrahima Cissè and Tom Adeyemi to be your central midfielder of choice. And with a vote that did look as though it could go any of the three ways, it really shows how much your vote can count.

In this week’s episode, we go after Bendtner and Jedinak (there’s good and bad news here), are introduced to a rogue signing or two, and prepare our charges for the opening fixture against Oxford United.

We have two votes for you this week as we get ready for the start of the new season. First of all, we need to decide which of our two best strikers will be leading the line in our opening fixtures. So will you vote for Bendtner in your masses again?

Next up is a really competitive category, our central midfielders. While we’ve handed Cissè the regista role at the base of the midfield, we’ve got four strong options to take up the roles in the middle of the park. Currently, the top two will take a ball-winning midfielder role or a box-to-box midfielder. But who should we be choosing?

Stay tuned to The Set Pieces to find out the result of the vote and see how the consequences of your decision unfold.