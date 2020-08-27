FM20 Project, You Call The Shots: Episode 2

Welcome to The Set Pieces’ most ambitious Football Manager Project yet. You Call The Shots is the first time we attempt to unite the FM20 community to show just how good they are at the game. The premise is simple: we click the buttons, but it’s your votes that will decide how well we do. So, can we show we’re FM til we die by leading Sunderland back to the Championship?

Episode 1

There’s one way to make an impact on your first day in a new job. And that’s sacking someone. It’s exactly what 41.7% of you voted for us to do in our first vote of our You Call The Shots FM20 Project, as you voted in your droves to replace assistant Steve Parkin with Kevin Summerfield.

Football is a brutal world, but with any luck, there won’t be too many more sackings as we go through the series. A lot of that does lie on your shoulders, though, as you make all the big decisions to help us on our quest to lead Sunderland to promotion.

Today, we talk tactics, as we offer you three options to choose from for us to play with and identify which areas of the squad we should be focusing on. The tactics have been concocted by two of our followers too – FM17 Cup competitor Matt Hallsworth and FM20 Coaches Project runner-up Adam Cooper – so it’s really being guided by you guys. Watch the video to find out what they’re offering up.

So now you’ve seen the options: a 4-3-3 focusing on possession and engaging high up the pitch, an innovative 3-6-1 tactic that makes the most of our squad’s strengths, or a 4-4-2 that is more direct and ready to get down and dirty with whatever League One has to throw at us. But which should be our go-to tactic to start the campaign?

Our second question of the episode is which areas of the pitch we should prioritise when we dip into the transfer market in our next episode. The tactics you favour are probably going to impact where you think is best to focus on, so keep those in mind.

Stay tuned to The Set Pieces to find out the result of the vote and see how the consequences of your decision unfold.