Football quiz: Can you name the League Cup winners from the past 30 years?

When Project Big Picture reared its ugly head earlier this month to reveal its plans to reform the English game, one of the competitions in its crosshairs was the League Cup. An idea made all the more fascinating by the number of times some of the members of the so-called big six have won it down the years.

That got us looking back at all the past winners and while we were tempted to test your football knowledge by asking you to name all the previous League Cup winners (if you want that sort of challenge, take on our FA Cup quiz), we felt a bit kinder. Instead, we’re looking for the past 30 winners of the trophy formerly associated with milk.

As ever, there are lots of runners and riders to choose from and you’ve got a pretty generous seven minutes to get them all. Good luck!

Pssst! If you can’t see the full quiz straightaway, type in your first answer and it’ll appear.

