Quiz: Can you name the past FA Cup winners?

Walking up those famous steps, about to get their hands on the FA Cup. It’s a footballer’s dream. Or at least it used to be.

But while the endless debate about whether an FA Cup win carries as much credence as it used to be won’t go away while its star continues to wane in comparison to the Champions League, it doesn’t mean we can’t hark back to another time.

We’ve all got a favourite final, one that meant more to us or sticks in our mind as the most important, we’d like to know how many of the past winners you can name.

There’ll be a lot on there you’ll remember and others that have gone down in folklore, but if you can get to 100% you’ll probably deserve your own winner’s medal. Good luck!

Pssst! If you can’t see the full quiz straightaway, type in your first answer and it’ll appear.





Share your scores with us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces