Quiz: Which newly promoted sides had the best first Premier League season?

It’s said that there’s only one thing harder than getting promoted out of the Championship. It’s surviving in the Premier League the year after.

But for some promoted sides in the past three decades, the season following promotion has been about much more than simply holding their own and finishing 17th. Some have taken to the new level like a duck to water.

We’ve picked out the 13 clubs who managed to achieve a top-nine finish in their first season in the Premier League and want to know if you can name them. There’s a couple of names you might have forgotten.

There are only four minutes on the clock, but with only 13 answers to get, it’ll be easy, right? Guess again.

Pssst! If you can’t see the full quiz straightaway, type in your first answer and it’ll appear.





Share your scores with us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces