Quiz: Can you name the teams promoted to the Premier League?

It’s that time again when delight and despair are divided by the narrowest of margins. One moment can mean that one team is celebrating promotion to the Premier League, while the other deals with the harsh reality of another 46-match slog in the Championship.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has welcomed 38 clubs who have been promoted to sit at England’s top table. And with the riches on offer getting bigger every year, the prize for those achieving promotion makes it mean so much more.

There have been 38 different teams that have earned themselves a crack at the big time since 1992 (including the 1991-92 season), but can you name them?

You’ve got five minutes to get them all. Good luck!





