Quiz: Can you name the PFA Young Player of the Year winners?

Identifying the best young talent in the English game, the PFA Young Player of the Year winners’ list is a who’s who of emerging players destined for the big time.

In fact, in more recent years, it reads more like a roll call of players who are the leading lights in their team already, so much has the explosion of individuals in their early-20s taking big roles in their sides been.

But because of the age cap for the award, it’s not always so easy to remember who took some of the titles in the past. So our challenge to you is to the name all of the previous winners of the award since 1990-91. Can you do it?

Pssst! If you can’t see the full quiz straightaway, type in your first answer and it’ll appear.





Share your scores with us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces