Quiz: Can you name the former Ballon d’Or winners?

If you’re a real football history nut, then we’ve got a quiz that’s going to test the depth of your knowledge.

We’ve compiled a list of all the previous winners of the Ballon d’Or and while the past decade’s answers will be a cake walk for anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock since 2008, the ones dating back to the 1950s are bound to be much trickier.

We’ve set 10 minutes to vex your brains and we want to hear how you get on, so let us know you get on by tweeting us your score @TheSetPieces on Twitter.

Pssst! If you can’t see the full quiz straightaway, type in your first answer and it’ll appear.





