Micky Hazard: Tottenham’s UEFA Cup hero’s career memories

What Happened To You? is the podcast that interviews players of the past, today, about their interviews from the past. Brought to you by Mark Godfrey, the brains behind the Vincera! Italia 90 podcast, What Happened To You? is a step back into yesteryear through modern glasses.

If you mention the surname Hazard among London-based football fans nowadays and most would naturally meander towards Chelsea’s former Belgian magician Eden. But there was a time when that wasn’t the case.

Micky Hazard was a Tottenham Hotspur stalwart throughout the 80s – and for a spell in the mid-90s – and also turned out for their Stamford Bridge rivals in between, and played a key role in one of Spurs’ greatest ever success stories in the club’s history.

The midfielder discusses the impact he had on Tottenham’s 1984 UEFA Cup final victory against Anderlecht (and in the semi against Hajduk Split) as part of the latest episode of the What Happened To You podcast.

But that doesn’t mean this is one to avoid if you’re not a Spurs fan, though, as Hazard also provides a fascinating insight into life as a professional football back then. From battling bouts of homesickness to why “doing it my way” was both a blessing and a curse, and how cramp robbed him of a moment of glory, there are highs and lows throughout the chat.

And all this after Hazard has recovered from Covid-19 – and four operations – earlier this year. There’s not a lot Micky doesn’t cover.

