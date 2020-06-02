Italia 90 quiz: Name the 24 World Cup qualifiers

Thirty years ago, 24 nations congregated in Italy to take part in the 1990 World Cup – and what a few weeks they had in store for the watching audience.

But with Italia 90 seen by many as a gateway between the old and new worlds of football, it’s not as easy as you’d think to pick out each of the countries who took part.

To get all 24 nations, you’ll need a mixture of football nous and knowledge of the ever-changing political states across the world at that time. So, can you get all of the qualifiers?

