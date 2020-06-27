Italia 90 quiz: Name all of World Cup 1990’s goalscorers

Many will point out Italia 90’s lack of free-flowing, attacking football as a reason to dismiss it as one of the World Cup’s worst competitions. But yet it’s still seen by plenty of others as one of the most dramatic tournaments in recent years.

A disappointing goals-per-game ratio doesn’t stop our quiz being incredibly difficult, as we challenge you to name all 75 players who found the net throughout the competition.

Some of the answers will be lodged in your mind from the classic matches, but if you can name the player who netted the decisive goal for Uruguay against South Korea, that’s where the real kudos will be earned.

If you can get all 75 names, we owe you a negroni. Good luck!





