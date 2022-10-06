The Glory Game: Remembering Hunter Davies’ legendary book, 50 years on

Half a century since Hunter Davies’ seminal book, The Glory Game, was first published, it remains one of football’s most revered tombs.

Davies’ 1972 book offered incredible insight of life at a football club as he was granted unprecedented access to Tottenham Hotspur’s 1971-72 as they went on to win that season’s UEFA Cup and challenging at the sharp end domestically.

Journalist Davies spent an entire season with the team, training with them, visiting the players’ homes and witnessing the dressing-room confrontations – a luxury that seems so alien in modern-day football’s PR-managed world.

And to celebrate the 50th anniversary since The Glory Game came out, Well Offside photographer Mark Leech delves into the Offside Sports Photography Archive to dig out the pictures taken for the book.

Manager Bill Nicholson pops in

Martin Chivers, Alan Gilzen and co in the bath

Inside the dressing room

Alan Gilzean spruces up in front of the mirror

Rocking the 70s chic

Bill Nicholson addresses his troops

The bare-faced cheek of getting changed there!

Match day in London

Headline news: Spurs forever

The players feel relaxed

For more on Well Offside Photography and its Offside Sports Photography vault visit welloffside.com