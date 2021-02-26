Football quiz: Who’s won the most Premier Manager of the Month awards?

We’ve all heard about the curse of the Manager of the Month, but have you got what it takes to prove it doesn’t affect you?

We’ve pulled together the 29 Premier League bosses who have won the award three or more times in their careers, gratefully grinning at the camera to accept the gong before explaining it’s an award “for the whole team”.

As you’d expect, a lot of the usual suspects are on the list, but there’s a few others who might catch you off guard.

You’ve got eight minutes to get them all. Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces

