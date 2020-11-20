Football quiz: Which players have been sent off most in the Premier League?

Where have all the hard men gone? It’s a question readily asked in the modern game, but the chances are they’ve been marched down the tunnel after being shown a red card.

But while the days of old-school bruisers getting away with murder out on the pitch have gone, those times are not that long ago. When the Premier League kicked off in 1992, there were still plenty of cut-and-thrust types willing to hack down their own grandma if it meant stopping the opposition from scoring. Even the mild-mannered Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer was up for it in the late 90s.

While there aren’t so many brawlers among the Premier League’s ranks nowadays, there are still plenty of players who love a red card or, er, eight.

So our challenge to you is to name the 19 players who have received the most red cards in Premier League history. We want to see a good old brawl to show off who manages to get all the answers in the quickest time.

