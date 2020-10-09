Football quiz: Can you name the youngest Premier League goalscorers?

There are few things more exciting for a football fan than seeing a homegrown youngster emerge in the club’s first team.

The boundless energy, freshness and promise personifies everything we all wish we were – out on the pitch for our side rather than chomping on a chicken balti pie in the stands. In fact, even the latter would be incredibly welcome right now.

But when it comes to these bright young things really earning a reputation as the answer to all your club’s questions, finding the net at a preposterously early age is alway going to help. Especially if you’re a striker.

Of course, not everybody who gets on a Premier League pitch as a teenager goes on to have an incredible career, but that tiny spell, they seem destined for the top. While some go on to great things, others disappear into anonymity.

That’s where the real challenge in our quiz – asking you to name the 20 youngest Premier League goalscorers – really comes into its own. Who can you remember and who have you forgotten about? Good luck getting 100%!

Pssst! If you can’t see the full quiz straightaway, type in your first answer and it’ll appear.

<!doctype html>



