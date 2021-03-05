Football quiz: Can you name the Premier League’s pass masters?

The scope of the football landscape has undoubtedly changed in the past two decades. From a time when a back-to-front long ball wasn’t an oddity in the top flight, we’re now witnessing an era when possession is valued with paramount importance.

It makes sense and with the growth of statistics to show us the minutiae of the game, we also know who’s completing the most passes.

Since 2006/07, the Premier League has been recording the number of passes completed (P.S. don’t click on this link if you don’t want the answers) by each player. And there’s a growing list of names on there.

We’ve compiled the top 25 players from the Premier League’s records to work out who are the top passers since records began. But can you name them all?

You’ve got eight minutes to get them all. Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces