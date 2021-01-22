Football quiz: Can you name the Premier League’s American goalscorers?

It’s been a big week in the US. But while the globe has been glued to the the headlines from Stateside to see how smoothly (or otherwise) the transition of power between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has gone, we all know there’s one question still left unanswered: how many Americans have scored in the Premier League?

Well, today is your lucky day because we can reveal, it’s 22. We know, it’s a weight off your shoulders. Yet we’re about to pile it back on because we want you to name them all.

There are seven minutes on the clock to name them all and we can exclusively reveal that Donald Trump isn’t one of the goal-getters on the list. Although he’d probably try to convince you otherwise. Good luck!

Don’t forget to share your scores with us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces