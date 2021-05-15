Football quiz: Can you name the players to score the most Premier League own goals?

Who doesn’t love a comical own goal? Well, apart from the guy who’s scoring it.

As the Premier League edges towards its 1,000th own goal since it launched in 1992, we’ve been checking out the list of players who have suffered the ignominy of putting through their own net more times than most of others.

It turns out there are some regular offenders, with our 20 answers all netting five or more in the Premier League. And our table topper scoring an eye-watering 10.

How quickly can you name them all? Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces

Football quiz: Can you name the players to score the most Premier League own goals?
