Football quiz: Can you name the players to score the most free-kicks in the Premier League since 2006/07?

Imagine how many times you’ve been watching your team play and got excited because they’ve got a free-kick “within range”. Then consider the number of occasions said free-kick has ended up in the wall or in the stand behind the goal.

There’s no denying being a set-piece specialist is a skill many of the top players don’t have in their bag. They might look the part when they’re standing over the ball, looking as though they’re going to unleash something spectacular. But that counts for nothing.

So, for our serial free-kick kings, we salute you. The guys who have scored from dead-ball kicks with enough regularity that the single time we all remember when our team’s “expert” actually did score wasn’t a fluke.

Using the Premier League’s stats, we’ve compiled a list of all the players who have scored five or more free-kicks in England’s top flight since 2006/07. Why then, you ask? Well, that’s when the records begin on the Premier League’s website!

Honourable mentions should go to David Beckham and Gianfranco Zola who miss out on the above criteria, but there’s still some top shooters in our list below.

How quickly can you name them all? Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces