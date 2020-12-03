Football quiz: Can you name the players with 50 or more Premier League assists?

History always remembers the goalscorers. Hell, everyone remembers the goalscorers.

It’s the man running off celebrating after netting another crucial goal that everyone reveres. But let’s not forget the assist makers.

Fantasy football might mean we’ve developed an increasing fascination to ask ‘who got the assist?’ but the architects of the goals never usually receive the same appreciation.

Well, now they do. We’ve trawled through the annals of Premier League past and dug out the 27 players who have assisted 50 or more goals in their top-flight careers.

The question is, can you name them all in seven minutes?

