Football quiz: Can you name the last 15 Newscastle managers?

Poor Steve Bruce was finally put out of his misery this week by the new owners at Newcastle United as the club looks to bring the latest man into the St James’s Park hotseat.

It’ll be the Magpies’ 16th appointment on a permanent basis during the Premier League era and it’s fair to say there’s been a mixed bag across the past three decades.

But while it’s for debate which side of the coin Bruce falls on (not so if the debate was held among Newcastle fans it seems), he joins a strong list of former Toon bosses. But can you name them all in six minutes?

How quickly can you name them all? Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces