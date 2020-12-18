Football quiz: Can you name the goalkeepers with the most Premier League clean sheets?

To paraphrase Sir Alex Ferguson: attacks win you matches, defences win you titles. And he’s a man who knows a few things about doing that. So while the goalscorers are often the heroes of the piece, we’re here for the goalkeepers keeping the goals out at the other.

We’ve checked the record books to find the 20 goalkeepers who have conceded the least number of goals in Premier League history and popped them into the quiz below to find out if you’re as familiar with them.

A lot of these guys have racked up the appearances for several clubs – with the exception of a few others who wouldn’t let go of the number-one shirt at one particular club – and have loved keeping zeroes.

But can you name them all in seven minutes? Good luck!

