Football quiz: Can you name England’s last 20 goalkeepers?

As this summer’s European Championships hot foot ever closer, the debate over who should be England’s number-one goalkeeper is becoming the most heated topic. Well, if you ignore Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent omission from the squad anyway.

But whoever you want to see between the sticks this year, what we can all agree on is that the lack of depth in England’s goalkeeping department is at one of its weakest.

That got us thinking about past options vying for the number-one jersey. Then one thing led to another and we’d compiled a list of the last 20 goalkeepers to play for England – dating back to 1998. It’s quite the collection.

How quickly can you name them all? Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces