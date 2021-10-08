Football quiz: Can you name the 28 players with most sub appearances for England?

When England sloped off the pitch against Poland last time out, the Three Lions had inadvertently set a new record – or at least manager Gareth Southgate had.

The draw out in Warsaw was the first time since the Euro 96 semi-final that England had not used a single player on their subs bench.

That – along with Damian Szymanski’s late equaliser – seemed like a good enough reason for many on social media to lay into Southgate (what else would they do with their time?) and his inactivity. Instead, we thought it’d make a great idea for a quiz.

No, we’re not going to get you to name the 298 opponents England had made substitutions against since 1996 and have decided to compile a list of the players who have made the most substitute appearances for England ever. There are 28 players in total, but how many can you name?

How quickly can you name them all? Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces

Football quiz: Can you name the 28 players with most sub appearances for England?
