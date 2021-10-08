Football quiz: Can you name the 28 players with most sub appearances for England?

When England sloped off the pitch against Poland last time out, the Three Lions had inadvertently set a new record – or at least manager Gareth Southgate had.

The draw out in Warsaw was the first time since the Euro 96 semi-final that England had not used a single player on their subs bench.

That – along with Damian Szymanski’s late equaliser – seemed like a good enough reason for many on social media to lay into Southgate (what else would they do with their time?) and his inactivity. Instead, we thought it’d make a great idea for a quiz.

No, we’re not going to get you to name the 298 opponents England had made substitutions against since 1996 and have decided to compile a list of the players who have made the most substitute appearances for England ever. There are 28 players in total, but how many can you name?

