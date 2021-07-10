Euros quiz: Can you name all the European Championship finalists?

And now the end is near, so we face the final curtain. That’s right after a month of action, Euro 2020’s final is upon us. And what a tournament it has been.

But with one match still to play and a new fixture for the tournament’s showcase event, we’re casting our mind back to more classic match-ups.

Since the Euros’ first outing back in 1960, there have been 14 different finalists before this year and we want to know if you can name them all. This will test your European political knowledge as well as what you know about football.

How quickly can you name them all? Let us know your score by tagging us on Twitter at @TheSetPieces