Euros quiz: Can you name England v Scotland’s Euro 96 lineups?

Unless you’re living under a rock (or in Wales), then you can’t have failed to have heard that England and Scotland are renewing rivalries in Euro 2020 this year.

So naturally it stokes memories of that balmy summer afternoon when the Auld Enemies last went head-to-head in Euro 96. Three Lions, Gary McAllister’s missed penalty and Gazza’s magic and everything in between.

But while history tells us that England ran out as 2-o winners under Wembley’s two towers, there was much less between the two sides in reality.

Both sides were stocked with plenty of 90s legends, although we want to know if you can name all 28 players to grace the pitch that day. Show us what you’ve got!

