Euro 2020 stadiums: Where is the next game being played?

It’s a European Championships like no other. And not just because England might stand a decent chance of getting to the final this time.

For the first time, the Euros is being across the continent with the tournament sprawling across thousands of miles as fans – and pundits – try to keep up with games popping up in 11 different countries.

Home advantage has never been so important as at Euro 2020 and while England have the added pressure of playing in front of their own fans, so too are several of their rivals. So knowing where a game is being held could be crucial to its narrative.

But where are the 11 host stadiums and what do they offer that others don’t? The Set Pieces has it covered for you.

11. Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan

Expected Euro 2020 fan capacity: 50%

Games: Three group stage and one quarter-final

A perfect circle, but less than perfect for the football fan. Baku Olympic Stadium, home to Azerbaijan’s national team, just doesn’t seem right.

Built in 2015, it’s a spectacular piece of art. It’s dressed with a modern white-brick pattern on its exterior and 68,000 green seats are marshalled around a running track on its interior. However, this facade numbs any real romance to the ground and distorts the life-enhancing experience of going to a match.

It seems to mirror the West Ham London Stadium – its contemporary design might put you in a state of awe at first, but, ultimately, it is not made for football. The ground might appeal more to an art critic than a supporter.

Memorable games include the 2019 Europa League final, when Chelsea triumphed over Arsenal 4-1.

10. Estadio de la Cartuja, Spain

Expected Euro 2020 fan capacity: 33%

Games: All of Spain’s group stage and one round of 16

Estadio de la Cartuja, in Seville, is not famed for hosting football matches. It was built in 1999 specifically for athletics, but even for non-football sports, it has been neglected.

It is a modern ground uncluttered on its inside, with a white steel roof that looks like a pericón fan. There are hints of abandonment – such as the fading on the 60,000 yellow seats – but overall, the ground is aesthetically pleasing. Although, a running track winding around the pitch is problematic. The beautiful game should not be distanced from supporters.

The stadium was substituted in as a playing venue after Bilbao’s San Mames was ruled out due to strict Covid-19 restrictions.

In its 22 years of existence, La Cartuja has held some notable matches. Among these are one recent Copa del Rey final and in 2003, the UEFA Cup final between Porto and Celtic, which ended 3-2.

9. Hampden Park, Scotland

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%

Games: Three group stage and one round of 16

Constructed in 1903, Hampden Park bristles with history and emotion. And although its design is not the most intricate – its only significant features are a white metallic oval roof that hangs over a blue-and-red seating pattern – it’s famous for its electrifying atmosphere, known as the Hampden Roar.

Hampden used to hold 150,000 standing supporters, the most in the world for 42 years and now has a sitting limit of 52,000. Not only is it Scotland’s ground, but also home to League Two side Queens Park, Scotland’s oldest club.

It has been home to many showcase matches on the Scottish football calendar and also hosted the 2002 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. The match when Zidane scored that volley.

Expect the Hampden Roar to roar on this summer.

8. Parken Stadium, Denmark

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%-33%

Games: Three group stage and one round of 16

With a capacity of only 38,000, Parken Stadium – home to FC Copenhagen – is the smallest of the lot. It might be best remembered among England supporters for being the scene of the Golden Generation’s humbling 4-1 defeat to Denmark. Well, unless they’ve expunged it from memory.

Fans are close to the pitch, which gives the ground an atmospheric edge over other stadiums and the four detached stands are all adorned with Denmark’s red identity.

No running track, no problem; Parken stadium — opened in 1992 — is for the supporters. It may not be the most stylishly designed, but it is made for the experience.

7. Krestovsky Stadium, Russia

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 50%

Games: Six group stage games and one quarter-final

Contemporary to the extreme, FC Zenit’s Krestovsky Stadium is only four years old. The 68,000-seater is situated on the picturesque Krestovsky island and cost £560 million to create and is another ostentatious piece of art.

The St. Petersburg ground resembles a spaceship; its glass roof is held up by four antennas and its inside looks like a blue bowl. Although it is a sight to behold, it could be classed as being too modern. The ground seems anonymous to our personal matchday rituals. The stench of stale beer and steak pies would not be found here and neither would an electric atmosphere.

Russia’s hosting of the 2018 World Cup saw this breathtaking arena hosted six games at the tournament, including France’s semi-final win over Belgium.

6. Puskas Arena, Hungary

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 100%

Games: Three group stage and one round of 16

Named after one of football’s all-time greats, Ferenc Puskas, the eponymous arena is the newest ground at Euro 2020. It has a wonderful oval roof, made out of both steel and glass and its LED exterior can illuminate Budapest. Alongside its beautiful exterior design, the stadium’s inside layout closely connects the fans to the action.

Built on the site of the old 100,000-capacity stadium of the same name, the modern arena has a 67,000 capacity and has hosted a number of fairly forgettable Champions League fixtures over the past season, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool and Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach.

And with 100% fan capacity, a trip to Puskas Arena will be a phenomenal experience at this summer’s Euros.

5. Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%

Games: Three group stage and one quarter-final

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico is a masterpiece of 20th-century football design. Open to the public in 1953 – construction began under dictator Benito Mussolini in 1928 – it is intertwined with sporting history, having been the venue of four European Cup/Champions League finals in 1977, 1984, 1996 and 2009, as well as hosting the 1980 European Championship final and the 1990 World Cup final. A pretty good pedigree, then.

The ground is where AS Roma and SS Lazio play their matches. As it is another Olympic stadium, a running track surrounds the pitch, which is less than ideal for spectators, but that doesn’t stymie their vociferousness. It possesses a spectacular cover that almost looks like thousands of pillows assembled side-by-side, in an oval shape.

4. Johan Cruyff Arena, Netherlands

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%-33%

Games: Three group stage and one round of 16

Another arresting ground, which is named after one of football’s best, Johan Cruyff. This is the innovator for the new breed of football grounds.

Built in 1996 with a 55,000 capacity, the Johan Cruyff Arena is home to Ajax and the Netherlands national team. Its extremely steep stands contain the atmosphere well and it is the first stadium on the continent to feature a sliding glass roof.

Real Madrid’s 1998 Champions League final victory over Juventus took place here and it was also used during Euro 2000.

3. National Arena Bucharest, Romania

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25%-33%

Games: Three group stage and one round of 16

The National Arena Bucharest is astonishing. It looks like a temple, with a small white arch pattern on its lid, supported by thin pillars on its exterior. The seating plan of 55,000 is so easy on the eye, with a mish-mash of blue, yellow and red.

The ground was assembled in 2011, so it is another lavish modern composition. It has not hosted lots of European games, but it did hold the 2012 Europa League final, when Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Club 3-0.

It is a stunning, fascinating and somewhat optically perplexing spectacle.

2. Wembley Stadium, England

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 25% for group matches, higher for knockout stages (hopefully)

Games: Three group stage, two rounds of 16, both semis and the final

With a seating capacity of 90,000, Wembley is among the largest football stadiums in the world and enjoys a legendary status to match.

Eight Euros games will take place underneath the iconic white arch. Wembley is England supporters’ place of worship and if the Three Lions can recreate the glorious scenes from 1966 this summer, that’s only going to grow. Originally opened in 1923, but refurbished in 2007, Wembley’s twin towers were known the world over, but the new stadium retains some lustre in its aesthetics.

For all of the finals to have been held under the arch since its construction 14 years ago, a home Euros success would surely rank as its most-prized fixture it has witnessed if England could get their hands on the trophy. Somehow.

1.) Allianz Arena, Germany

Expected Euro 2020 capacity: 20%

Games: Three group stage and one quarter-final

Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena – built in 2005 – is an aesthetic vision from another universe. It is more than just a stadium, it is like a hovering palace.

The LEDs inside its cushion exterior are just scintillating; the way the outside of the dome glows on a Champions League night is almost ethereal. Bayern’s identity is adopted in its seats, which read out the club’s slogan, ‘Mia San Mia’. But it is also Germany’s Euro 2020 home and when Die Mannschaft are in residence, they bring their red, black and yellow colour scheme with them. The 75,000 seater ground is the place for identity and belonging.

Chelsea fans fondly remember the Allianz as the scene of their first Champions League triumph. In the 2012 final, they beat Bayern here in their own backyard after a penalty shoot-out, lifting the acclaimed trophy.

It is a special and, ultimately, an alluring place where football has coalesced with pure design imagination.